Sandra G. Segs


Sandra G. Segs

1937 - 04
Sandra G. Segs Obituary
Sandra G. (Guntrum) Segs, 82, of Springdale, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. She was born April 18, 1937, to her parents, the late Andrew and Arlene Walker Guntrum, and has been a lifelong resident of the community. Mrs. Segs worked for the Allegheny Valley School District for 30-plus years before eventually retiring. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Church in Springdale and enjoyed going out to lunch with her co-workers, visiting the casino and especially spending time with her family. Surviving her are sons David Lewis, of Slate Lick, Ronald (Anita) Lewis, of Monroeville, and Daniel Lewis, of Harwick; a brother, Jack (Della) Guntrum, of Cheswick; a sister, Andrea Moreau, of New York; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Segs; sons, John R. Lewis Jr. and Richard A. Lewis; and daughter-in-law, Michele Lewis.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., where blessing services will commence at 10 a.m. Friday with burial to follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Dorseyville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Animal Friends of New Kensington, 533 Linden Ave. 15068. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019
