Sandra K. Wigle, 73, of Washington Township, passed away peacefully Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born March 17, 1947, in Natrona Heights. Sandy was a 1965 graduate of Washington Township High School. She loved reading, the Pittsburgh Penguins, camping with her family, and most of all spending time with her grandsons. Survivors include her beloved husband of 54 years, Paul E. Wigle; son, Shawn P. (Kelly) Wigle; and grandsons, Nicholas and Hayden Wigle. All services are private. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington was entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sandra's memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. https://www.diabetes.org/donate/by-mail. Leave an online condolence at rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 28, 2020.