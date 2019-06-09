Sandra L. (Znosko) Kaminski, 74, of Natrona, passed away peacefully Friday, June 7, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family, after a short battle with cancer. The daughter of the late Bruce and Sophie Znosko, Sandra was born Jan. 9, 1945, in Natrona Heights. Along with her late husband, Stanley, Sandra spent most of her life raising her four children in Natrona. Sandra was a hairstylist out of her home for 30-plus years. Saturday in her home was a very busy day as she prepared her clients for weekend Mass. Sandra was a member of St. Joseph Parish (formerly St. Ladislaus) and was very active, participating in countless activities when St. Lad's was a thriving ethnic Polish parish. Sandra enjoyed cooking, baking, spending her mornings completing the daily crossword puzzle and watching game shows, especially her favorite, Jeopardy. Holiday meals were a true enjoyment for Mom, as she took great pride in preparing her meals and sharing with her family. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother who put the care of others ahead of herself, even during her illness. Survivors include her four children, Christine (Chuck) Mihaly, of Belleville, Mich., Brian (Shelly) Kaminski, of Natrona, Douglas Kaminski, of Springdale, and Matthew Kaminski, of Tarentum; her six grandchildren, Chelsea and Megan Mihaly, Jakeb and Joshua Kaminski and Logan and Ian Kaminski; a sister, Janet Stipetic; brother-in-law, Edward (Gloria) Kaminski; brother-in-law, Theodore (Patricia) Kaminski; and a sister-in-law, Antoinette (Paul) Wolfhope; also numerous nieces and nephews, for which she shared the same love. In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Kaminski, in 2004; and her brother, Bruce "Brucie" Znosko, in 1980. The family of Sandra would like to thank Dr. John Lech, the nurses and staff at UPMC Cancer Center, Natrona Heights for their treatment and assistance, as well as Heritage Hospice, and her daughter-in-law, Shelly Kaminski, for their supportive care over the past two months.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Ladislaus Church, with the Rev. Mark Pattock as celebrant. Entombment will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.

