Sandra L. "Sandy" Kersting, 70, of White Oak, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at home. She was born Nov. 5, 1949, in McKeesport, and was the daughter of the late Albert and Emma A. Gergely Dansak. Sandy was a member of Mary, Mother of God Parish (St. Angela Merici), where she was a cantor for 41 years. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, William E. "Bill" Kersting; son, William C. "Bill" (Heather L.) Kersting, of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, Tayler and Dylan Polinsky and Kaitlyn Kersting; brother, Lawrence "Larry" (Linda) Dansak, of North Huntingdon; sisters-in-law, Bernadette and Dorothy Kersting, of Pittsburgh; as well as nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Dennis Dansak; and sister-in-law, Carol (the late Herky) Weihrauch. Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, funeral director. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. Angela Merici Church. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles.