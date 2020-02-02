Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - White Oak
1638 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 672-6322
For more information about
Sandra Kersting
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - White Oak
1638 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - White Oak
1638 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Angela Merici Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Kersting
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra L. Kersting


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra L. Kersting Obituary
Sandra L. "Sandy" Kersting, 70, of White Oak, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at home. She was born Nov. 5, 1949, in McKeesport, and was the daughter of the late Albert and Emma A. Gergely Dansak. Sandy was a member of Mary, Mother of God Parish (St. Angela Merici), where she was a cantor for 41 years. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, William E. "Bill" Kersting; son, William C. "Bill" (Heather L.) Kersting, of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, Tayler and Dylan Polinsky and Kaitlyn Kersting; brother, Lawrence "Larry" (Linda) Dansak, of North Huntingdon; sisters-in-law, Bernadette and Dorothy Kersting, of Pittsburgh; as well as nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Dennis Dansak; and sister-in-law, Carol (the late Herky) Weihrauch. Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, funeral director. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. Angela Merici Church. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -