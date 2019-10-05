Home

Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
(724) 295-4500
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Sandra L. Mosthaff


1949 - 2019
Sandra L. Mosthaff Obituary
Sandra Lee Mosthaff, 70, of Harrison Township, formerly of Freeport, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, peacefully, at UPMC Shadyside. Sandra was born April 24, 1949, in New Kensington, a daughter of the late Lucinda (Howard) and Clare Wolfe. She was a nursing assistant at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights for 32 years. She enjoyed watching cooking shows and wrestling. She especially loved spending time with family and friends and would do anything for them. Sandra is survived by her husband of 41 years, John Mosthaff; three daughters, Juliann McGinnis, of New Kensington, Jessica Seeley, of Natrona Heights, and Jonelle (Tiffany) Mosthaff, of Harrison Township. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; eight cats; three sisters, Karen Watkins, of New Kensington, Robin Lopata, of New Kensington, and Kandi Snyder, of Arnold; and brother, Perry Geracia, of New Kensington. Sandra was preceded in death by her two sisters and a brother.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport . A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Thomas Bracken officiating. Burial will be held in Brookland Cemetery, Leechburg.
To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2019
