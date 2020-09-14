Sandra Sue (Barnett) Haught, of Freeport, passed away after a long battle with dementia Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Sandy was born Aug. 11, 1943, daughter of the late Frank J. and Mary E. Barnett. She was the wife of Wayne G. Haught, who passed away in 2008. A wife, a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Sandy had a heart for others. She loved working with children, from baby-sitting, to working with special needs children at the children's home, a Girl Scout leader, and eventually working as a teacher's aide in the local school districts. She loved art, bulletin boards, Halloween costumes, and crafts. Sandy was always up for a road trip, a nature walk, a dance party, or a field trip to whatever was next on the map. She loved bowling and pool league. She spent many years working with Freeport VFW and Freeport Eagles, where she made lifelong friends. She loved spending time at camp, hunting with the guys, watching the wildlife, taking all the kids on nature walks and riding her four-wheeler. She loved going out fishing on the boat with family. She loved to dance and she loved to take walks on the farm. She leaves a lot of wonderful memories for so many to look back and smile about! Sandy is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (Bill) Cousins, of Vandergrift; her sons, David (Sally) Haught, of Jonestown, and Darrell (Kathy) Haught, of East Vandergrift. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several grandpups. Sandy touched many lives and her memory will live on in her family. Due to the covid status, there will be no public visitation or service. If you would like to make any type of donation in Sandy's name, anyone who knew her knows her love of animals, big and small. Consider local animal shelters or wildlife rescue rehab centers. She would love that! Sandy never met a critter she didn't love. www.humaneanimalrescue.org
