Sara Ann "Sally" Smith, 75, of Lower Burrell, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in the Emergency Room of Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights, following a three-year illness. She was born July 28, 1944, in New Kensington, to the late William and Bessie (Dickson) Shrum. Sara lived most of her life in Braeburn and the past 20 years in Lower Burrell. She was a homemaker and also worked at JCPenney, Lower Burrell, for a number of years in the catalogue order department. Sara was of the Lutheran faith and a member of Tarentum Eagles Auxiliary, American Slovak Club, Tarentum, Outdoor Life Lodge, Fawn Township, and was a social member of Tarentum VFW and Brackenridge American Legion. She was a graduate of Ken High School and enjoyed gardening, casinos and especially enjoyed Biloxi, Miss. Survivors include her fiance of 15 years, Gail A. Bash, of Lower Burrell; her children, Daryl G. Smith Jr. and companion, Pam Ward, of Lower Burrell, and Rebecca J. Rearick and companion, Skip Garrett, of Tarentum; grandchildren, Daryl G. "Bud" Smith III, of Lower Burrell, Leanne (Jack) Graham, of Tarentum, Rick Schafer and fiancee, Lauren Young, of Ford City, and Trey Heavner, of Leechburg; and great-grandchildren, Austin and Joshua Zamperini, AbbyLynn and Jon Graham, Kaison Young and River Schafer. Also surviving are her siblings, Bill (Pat) Shrum, of Slate Lick, Margaret (Lonnie) Dempsey, of West Virginia, Helen Shrum, of Newport News, Va., and Cathy Ehrman, of Brackenridge. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Hanyo; granddaughter, Tiffany Wolfe; and siblings, Nancy, Jim and Tom Shrum.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020