|
|
Sara M. (Rooney) Pulaski, a farmer's daughter who raised four children and gardens in Natrona Heights, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Longwood at Oakmont at the age of 96. Mrs. Pulaski arrived in Natrona Heights in 1951 when her husband, the late Edward Pulaski, began his career at Allegheny Ludlum. He retired in 1980 as director of International Contracts. Mr. Pulaski died in 2002. The home the Pulaskis built with their own hands featured meticulously maintained beds of flowers, vegetables and fruit trees. All butterflies found refuge there but no groundhog was safe. Mrs. Pulaski was a past president of the Allegheny Valley Hospital Auxiliary, and the Petal and Twig Garden Club. She was a member of the Tarentum Book Club, the Western Pennsylvania Herb Society, the Women's Civic Club and Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, where she was a longtime member. The Pulaskis met in 1943 on a blind date. Mr. Pulaski was training in Salina, Kan., to pilot B-29 bombers in the China-Burma-India theater during World War II. He named his airplane "Blind Date." Mrs. Pulaski grew up on a wheat farm outside Atwood, Kan., the youngest of nine children of an Irish immigrant. She recalled riding a horse to a one-room schoolhouse. Mrs. Pulaski later attended Marymount College. The Pulaskis were married on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1945. The bride wore a gown of silk her husband had sent from India during his tour of duty. Mrs. Pulaski is survived by her four children, Michael, of Athens, Ga., Kathleen Pulaski Huck, of Carlsbad, Calif., Mary (Richard) Deegan, of Avondale, Pa., and Rosemarie (James) Cuddy, of Scott Township; and seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights, with the Rev. Aaron Kriss as celebrant. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory Sara may be made to a . Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019