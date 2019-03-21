Home

Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Sarah Crow


Sarah Crow Obituary
Sarah Crow, 36, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Utah. She was born January 28, 1983, to Stephanie and Lou Crow, in Kettering, England. Sarah was a hard-working goal achiever. She enrolled in Weber State University to pursue her dreams. She was smart and driven. She will be deeply missed by all. Survivors include her father, Lou Crow; sisters, Vicki and Katie; brothers, Chris and Marc; nieces and nephews, Rey, Evan, Jonathan, Isaac, Ryker, McKenna, Madalynn and Lincoln; and her grandmother, Sylvia Crow. She was preceded in death by her mother, Stephanie Crow.
Funeral services were held for Sarah in Utah. However, Mass of intentions for Sarah will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Local arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.
Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019
