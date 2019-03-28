Sarah Dorothy Ann Kasunic, 23, of Butler, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, as a result of a vehicle accident in Tennessee. Born July 26, 1995, in Butler, she was the daughter of Thomas and Margaret (Karlheim) Kasunic. She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, and was developing her relationship with Jesus Christ. Sarah was a traveling registered nurse, working in Knoxville, Tenn. Sarah's request to be an organ donor was honored and her family encourages others to give the gift of life. She was a graduate of Knoch High School Class of 2013. She received an associate degree in nursing from Butler County Community College in 2016 and was the past president of Phi Theta Kappa. She is survived by her parents, of Butler; her siblings, Karla Groy and her husband, Ian, of Spring Mills, Pa., and their children, Ben and Will, Nicholas Kasunic and his wife, Mofei, of Butler, Michael Kasunic and his fiance, Alexandria, of Philadelphia, Paul Kasunic of Butler, and Julie Kasunic of Butler.

Friends and family will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in the MARTIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 429 Center Ave., Butler. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler. Burial will take place in St. Michael Cemetery followed by Sarah's celebration of life at St. Michael church hall.

Sarah had created a scholarship program to assist nursing students. To enhance and enrich that commitment, her family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made to the BC3 Education Foundation, PO Box 1203, Butler, PA 16003-1203, to help support nursing education.