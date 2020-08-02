Sal Livingston, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was Promoted to Glory Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the age of 94, celebrating her birthday eight days prior to her demise. She was peacefully received by her Savior surrounded by family at home. Sal was the third of five children to Charles Frederick "Fritz" Bowers and Matilda Elizabeth (Ream) Bowers, born in Arnold. She married her childhood sweetheart William Robert Livingston in 1947. She was a lifelong member of The Salvation Army. She was active in all aspects of her Corps (church) through participation in the music programs, leadership responsibilities with children, young adults, adults and seniors, accepting a regional leadership responsibility working with young girls as a regimental leader for Girl Guards and Sunbeams (equivalent to Girl Scouts and Brownies). Sal also was the corps sergeant major (senior deacon) and assisted the corps officers in various responsibilities. Sal was an employee of The Salvation Army for more than 35 years in various responsibilities, in the New Kensington, office as well as divisional headquarters in Pittsburgh. Her last responsibility, prior to her retirement, was being a service unit rep., visiting and working with volunteers in communities where The Salvation Army provides services through the assistance of these volunteers without the physical presence of the Army facility. Even after her retirement, she continued to work as a thrift store manager, DHQ Atlanta, Ga., Publix's Market and Florida turnpike until she was 80. Beside her involvement with her church, she was also a member of various Lower Burrell women's bowling leagues, a member of the Burrelton Garden Club and a member of the Eastern Star. She was predeceased by her parents, husband and her siblings, Charles, Winifred, William and Myrta Jean and their spouses. She was also predeceased by two daughters-in-law, Gertrude Elizabeth Livingston and Elizabeth Ann Livingston; and two grandsons, Richard Lee Livingston and Raymond Jay Livingston. Sal is survived by her sons, Raymond Livingston, of Mableton, Ga., and Ronald (Sheila) Livingston, of Lawrenceville, Ga., with home she lived with. She is survived by five grandchildren, Joy (Warren) Thunell, of Hopatcong, N.J., William Livingston, of Mableton, Ga., Jennifer (Scott) Walker, of Toano, Va., Jason (Angela) Livingston, of Lawrenceville, Ga., and Mrs. Christianne (Raymond J.) Livingston, of Middletown, N.Y. She was blessed with 10 great-grandchildren, Ryan Livingston, Justin Thunell, Saralyn Thunell, Hunter Thunell, Makenna Thunell, Chip Walker, Charlotte Walker, Lucas Livingston, Allison Livingston and Benjamin Livingston, and is also survived by a brother-in-law, James Livingston, of West Virginia, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of life will take place later due to the COVID-19 restrictions at this time. Her interment will be a graveside service held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Greenwood Memorial Park, 104 Melwood Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in her memory to The Salvation Army; The Salvation Army, 1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068, RE: Building Fund, or The Salvation Army, 3455 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, GA 30044 RE: Music Ministries.



