Sattie Jo-Ann Trusiak, 80, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Jo-Ann was born May 10, 1939, to Floyd and Mary (Runyan) River. She was a resident of both Harmar Township and Siren, Wis. Jo-Ann loved her jobs as both a bus driver for W.L. Roenigk in the Allegheny Valley School District and as a greeter at McDonald's in St. Croix Falls, Wis., where she worked until this past summer. She loved to crochet and loved her family and her cat, George. Survivors include daughters, Connie (Jon Wicklund) Wokutch, of Siren, Wis., and Jo-Ann (Scott) Ward, of Plum; four granddaughters, Nikki Geibel , Jodi (Wil) Leung, Katie Ward and Zoe Ward. She also had five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. Jo-Ann is also survived by a brother, Floyd (Darlene) River; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Trusiak; daughter, Mary Kathryn Trusiak; granddaughter, Jennifer Jo Wokutch; parents, Floyd and Mary River; brother, Ronald River; and sister, Lorraine (Bill) Welsh.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2019