Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.
1607 Pittsburgh St
Cheswick, PA 15024
724-274-7080
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.
1607 Pittsburgh St
Cheswick, PA 15024
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.
1607 Pittsburgh St
Cheswick, PA 15024
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott A. Lawson


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott A. Lawson Obituary
Scott A. Lawson, 45, of Cheswick, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. He was born Jan. 24, 1974, and has been a lifelong resident of the community. Scott graduated from Springdale High School in 1992 and was a drywall finisher for Union Local No. 57. He was of the Presbyterian faith and enjoyed fishing, quad riding, swimming, and especially getting truck pizza and listening to the radio with his son, Logan, who was his whole world. Surviving him are his son, Logan J. Lawson; daughter, Nicole Verner; Logan's mother, Bobbi-Jo McCully; and friends, Virginia (Jeff) Hartz. Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Alexis; and his brother, Bruce Lawson.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St., with a service at 7 p.m. Burial will be private.
www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -