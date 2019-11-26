|
Scott A. Lawson, 45, of Cheswick, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. He was born Jan. 24, 1974, and has been a lifelong resident of the community. Scott graduated from Springdale High School in 1992 and was a drywall finisher for Union Local No. 57. He was of the Presbyterian faith and enjoyed fishing, quad riding, swimming, and especially getting truck pizza and listening to the radio with his son, Logan, who was his whole world. Surviving him are his son, Logan J. Lawson; daughter, Nicole Verner; Logan's mother, Bobbi-Jo McCully; and friends, Virginia (Jeff) Hartz. Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Alexis; and his brother, Bruce Lawson.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St., with a service at 7 p.m. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019