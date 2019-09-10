Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
304 E. Eighth Ave
Tarentum, PA
Scott D. Hecker

Scott Daniel Hecker, 51, of New Kensington, died unexpectedly on Norris Lake, LaFollette, Tenn., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. He attended Valley High School and was a self-employed contractor. Scott loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Romeo; siblings, Donald Hecker Jr., Cheryl Garrison, Charmayne Laurito and Deborah Hecker; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loyal beagles, Betsy and Lady, and faithful friends Jeff Palumbo and Jim Sequitti. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Donald Hecker Sr.; stepfather, Eugene Romeo; and niece, DeOndra Hecker.
Please join us for a celebration of his life from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 12, 2019, at 304 E. Eighth Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the are appreciated.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
