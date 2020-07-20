1/1
Scott Nuttall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott Nuttall, 38, of Upper Burrell, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was the beloved son of Michael (Pam) Nuttall, of Schenley, and Deborah (Joseph) Pokusa, of Upper Burrell; brother of Todd Nuttall, of Lower Burrell, William (Melanie) Nuttall, of Lower Burrell, McKenna Nuttall, of Schenley, and Ava Nuttall, of Schenley; stepbrother of Adam Buss; and uncle of Owen, Jackson, Camryn and Brady. Scott was a 2000 graduate of Burrell High School, where he wrestled and played football. He attended Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics. He also had great artistic talent, especially in drawing, and loved playing chess. He loved his cat, Poe. He will be deeply missed, especially by his nieces and nephews. Scott was "just a great uncle and friend." Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Robert Henry officiating. We are adhering to CDC guidelines and the use of facial masks. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-6500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved