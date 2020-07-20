Scott Nuttall, 38, of Upper Burrell, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was the beloved son of Michael (Pam) Nuttall, of Schenley, and Deborah (Joseph) Pokusa, of Upper Burrell; brother of Todd Nuttall, of Lower Burrell, William (Melanie) Nuttall, of Lower Burrell, McKenna Nuttall, of Schenley, and Ava Nuttall, of Schenley; stepbrother of Adam Buss; and uncle of Owen, Jackson, Camryn and Brady. Scott was a 2000 graduate of Burrell High School, where he wrestled and played football. He attended Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics. He also had great artistic talent, especially in drawing, and loved playing chess. He loved his cat, Poe. He will be deeply missed, especially by his nieces and nephews. Scott was "just a great uncle and friend." Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Robert Henry officiating. We are adhering to CDC guidelines and the use of facial masks. www.giglerfuneralhome.com
.