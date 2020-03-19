Home

Scott R. Playfair


1955 - 2020
Scott R. Playfair Obituary
Scott R. Playfair, 64, of The Woodlands, Texas, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at home, of natural causes. Born June 12, 1955, in New Kensington, he was a 1973 graduate of Springdale High School. He attended West Point Military Academy, then graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1978 with a degree in industrial engineering. Mr. Playfair began his working career with General Motors, then went on to work for ALCOA, Champion International Paper Co., CSR International, ITEQ, and finally was the principal and president of P Squared Consulting. He enjoyed landscaping, art, and was an avid Steelers fan. Survivors include his wife, Becky Jo (Pawloski) Playfair; son, Lance Playfair; sister, Susan Playfair (Timothy) Ingold, of Iowa; nephews, Reid, Ian and Pierce Ingold; and sister-in-law, Tracey Pawloski, of Cheswick. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert P. Playfair and Georgia L. Playfair; and stepmother, Maxine K. Playfair.
