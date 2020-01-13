Home

Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Scott R. Starr


1960 - 05
Scott R. Starr Obituary
Scott R. Starr, 59, of New Kensington, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at home. He was born May 26, 1960, in New Kensington and was a son of the late Bernard and Sara Boyd Starr. He is survived by his children, Jesse Starr, of Turtle Creek, Shannon Starr, of Verona, Kayla Starr, of Verona, Michael Starr, of Verona, Sara Starr, of Springdale, and Courtney Knox, of New Kensington; and sisters Karen (Bill) Holmes, of Harmar Township, and Katherine Keener, of Natrona Heights. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Starr Jr.
All services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME INC., Springdale/Cheswick.
Visit us at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2020
