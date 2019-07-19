|
|
Scott W. Sydorick, 55, of Lower Burrell, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Denise J. (Walker) Sydorick; dear father of Bethany (Lou) Chamboredon, of Harmerville, and Bradley Sydorick, of Bethlehem, Pa.; special grandfather of Lillian Chamboredon; loving son of Barbara and the late Stephen Sydorick; and brother of Mark (Lisa) Sydorick, of Georgia, and Alan Sydorick, of Lower Burrell.
A memorial service for Scott will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. For online condolences, please visit www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from July 19 to July 20, 2019