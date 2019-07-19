Home

Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-6500
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
Scott W. Sydorick Obituary
Scott W. Sydorick, 55, of Lower Burrell, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Denise J. (Walker) Sydorick; dear father of Bethany (Lou) Chamboredon, of Harmerville, and Bradley Sydorick, of Bethlehem, Pa.; special grandfather of Lillian Chamboredon; loving son of Barbara and the late Stephen Sydorick; and brother of Mark (Lisa) Sydorick, of Georgia, and Alan Sydorick, of Lower Burrell.
A memorial service for Scott will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. For online condolences, please visit www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from July 19 to July 20, 2019
