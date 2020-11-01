1/1
Selma M. Makara
Selma Mae Makara, 86, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. She was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio, to the late Ernie and Mary (Adda) Corey. Selma was a 1952 graduate of Arnold High School. She was a member of St. George Orthodox Church. Selma was a custodian of Burrell School District for many years before retiring. "Mommy" enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, electronic games, her TV shows, watching many bird feeders, especially the hummingbirds. She also enjoyed watching the Penguins and Steelers. She is survived by her six children, daughter, Helen Makara, with whom she made her home since 2009, Ted (Karen) Makara, Rose Makara, Walley Makara, Joann Capiross and Mary Radowicz; her grandchildren, Joe, Jason, Chuck, Tommy, Carl, Amy and Nick; 11 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Karen Corey. She was preceded in death by her sister, Hinnd Bowser; and her grandson, David Makara. Mom was a kind-hearted person of very few words. In lieu of flowers, we respectfully ask for prayers, peace and to love one another. Visitation and burial will be held privately. Arrangements are entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Messages of condolences are welcome at www.giglerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-6500
