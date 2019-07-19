Selva J. King, 78, of Lower Burrell, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born March 28, 1941, in Rural Valley, Pa., to the late Harry and Florence (Gruver) Miller. Selva is survived by her husband of 57 loving years, Leroy King; her children, Sharon (Randy) Wilks, of Lower Burrell, and Randy (Michelle) King, of Bluffton, Ind.; her granddaughters, Erin (Bryan) Holsing, Ashley King, Mallory (Christopher) Lott and Rachel King; and eight great-grandchildren. She was the dear sister of Doris (David) Hixenbaugh and Judy (Don) Hrivnak. Selva was an active member of the Church of God, loved traveling, boating, gardening and cooking meals for her family.

Friends and family are welcome at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Church of God, 273 Chester Drive, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, for a memorial service with Pastor Doug Crump officiating. Arrangements entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Selva's name to Epilepsy Association of Western PA, 1501 Reedsdale St., Pittburgh, PA 15233. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 19, 2019