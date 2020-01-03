|
|
Shane R. Conklin, 31, of Freeport, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. He was born to Robert Conklin and Terri Lynn Crawford in Natrona Heights. Shane got his GED through Highlands High School. He was an amazing father to his stepson, Aiden Madison. Shane worked for Folino Construction as a truck driver, which he loved. Shane was a goofball who had jokes for any occasion. He loved the Steelers; his dogs, Chase, Chicca and Precious; and his fat cat, Snickers. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his sidekick Aiden. Shane is survived by his fiancee, Kara Rea, of Freeport, and his stepson, Aiden Madison; dad, Robert Conklin, of Tarentum; grandmother, Ruth Conklin, of Tarentum; sisters, Chelsea Conklin (Merle), of Pittsburgh, and Breauna Crawford, of Tarentum; pap, Terry (Kim) Crawford, of Tarentum; nieces, Naveya Walker, Destiny and Serenity Ketter, Natalie Hazlett and Elizabeth Mojica; nephew, Matthew Mojica; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Terri Lynn Crawford; grandmother, Grace Crawford; and grandfather, James Conklin Sr.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 until time of service at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Burial will be private.
Memorial donations to help defray funeral expenses may be made to Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home Inc. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020