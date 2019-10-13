|
Shannon Dean "Tink" Bauman, 56, of New Kensington, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in his home. He was born March 23, 1963, in Fort Hauchuca, Ariz. He was a Springdale High School graduate from the class of 1982. He owned and operated Bauman Contracting, Brackenridge. Shannon was an avid boater, deer hunter, with his little buddy, Ronnie Regan, fisherman and NASCAR fan. He was a Jack of all trades, master of none. He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur E. "Pete" Grazier; and grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Edith Lee Tipton Grazier; siblings, John Bauman, Gwen Bauman and Chad Grazier; step-siblings, Scott (Jen), Todd (Skye) and Kim Grazier; girlfriend, Mary Dannenmueller; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
As per Shannon's wishes, all viewing and services were private. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington. 724-337-3325.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019