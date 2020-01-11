|
Sharon A. Wheeler, 69, of Freeport, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2019, while in the company of family and friends at the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia in Cabot. Sherry was born June 20, 1950, in Natrona Heights, a daughter of the late Theresa M. (Gallagher) and Leslie M. James. She graduated from Freeport High School in 1968. She attended Slippery Rock University for three years, and received her associates degree in early childhood development from Butler County Community College in 2003. Sherry was of the Catholic faith. She was a preschool teacher throughout the local area for 22 years. Sherry enjoyed scrapbooking, going to the movies, reading, traveling and going to county music concerts. They say the toughest job in the Navy is being a Navy wife and Sherry was one for 20 years. Sherry is survived by her husband of 48 years, Richard J. Wheeler; her daughter, Jennifer D. Wheeler-Jewell and son-in-law, Paul Jewell, of the North Side; her sister, Dianne Michael, and brother-in-law, James Michael Jr., of Buffalo Township; and numerous cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in the funeral home with Father Ronald Maquinana of St. Mary, Mother of God Church, officiating. Burial will be held in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Orphans of the Storm, 11878 Pennsylvania 85, Kittanning, PA 16201, or ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2020