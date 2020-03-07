Home

Sharon L. Bowman


1970 - 2020
Sharon Lynn Bowman, 49, of Fawn Township, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the emergency room of Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights, after becoming ill at home. She was born June 6, 1970, in New Kensington, to the late John A. Shutack and Stella M. (Smith) Shutack, of Fawn Township. She lived most of her life in Tarentum and Fawn Township and was a home health aide for senior citizens. Sharon was of the Protestant faith and a 1988 graduate of Highlands High School. Besides her mother, survivors include her husband, Michael D. Bowman; her children, Amanda Bowman, of Boston, Mass., and Aaron Bowman, of Fawn Township; and grandson, Bryson, of Boston. Also surviving are her siblings, Michael (Margie) Shutack, of Tarentum, Shawn (April) Shutack, of Copperas Cove, Texas, Mark (Corina) Shutack, of Valencia; and six nieces and nephews. All services and burial for Sharon will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
