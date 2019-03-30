Sharon L. Polczynski, 67, of Allegheny Township, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, March 28, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born July 24, 1951, in Natrona Heights, to the late Robert L. and Shirley J. Hoak McMeans, and was a life resident of the local area. Sharon was a sales associate at the former Hills Department Store, in Lower Burrell. An extremely church orientated person, she was a member of the Burrell Community Church, serving on the social committee, card ministry, youth group, school volunteer and AWANA teacher. An excellent baker, she made cupcakes and heart cakes for the church and Sunday school and made beautiful wedding cakes for the community. Besides baking, she enjoyed bowling (was a 300 bowler), Easter egg hunts and birthday and holiday cards for the grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Robert J. Polczynski; daughters, Lynette Joy (Gregory) Walker, of Lower Burrell, and Jill Renae (Corydon) Metcalf, of Indiana, Pa.; grandchildren, Zoe E., Max and Tori Walker and Trinity and Corydon Metcalf II, siblings, Craig (Susan) McMeans and Darlene (Gary) Jones, of Lower Burrell, Mark (Debbie) McMeans, of Allegheny Township, Barbara Spisak, of Vandergrift, and Lori (Jeffrey) Stewart, of Kingwood, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St., Lower Burrell, where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday by the Rev. Lance M. Lecocq. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Burrell Community Church, Hillcrest Shopping Center, Lower Burrell, PA 15068.