Sharon Vogeley, 64, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, with her family by her side at home in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, and a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Forest Hills Funeral Home in Palm City, Fla.
She was born Jan. 24, 1955, in New Kensington. She graduated from Burrell High School in 1972 and received her associate degree from Newport Business School in 1996. Sharon was married for 17 years to George Vogeley. She lived in Lower Burrell until they moved to Port St. Lucie in 2008, where she developed a love for fishing and taking family and loved ones to the beach. She led her husband and family to a love of God, and her husband led her to a love of dogs, especially her beloved Rottweilers. Sharon and her husband were on a search-and-rescue team with their Rottweiler Symphony in Pennsylvania before moving to Florida. She worked for the Sage Corp. (CDL school) through Indian River State College for 10 years as an administrative assistant. Sharon loved to cook for her family, and she often organized big family get-togethers. Her interests included gardening, singing and baking, and she was known for her beautiful wedding cakes. Sharon was an active member of Calvary Church, where she and her husband attended Bible study and she taught Sunday school. Sharon is survived by her husband, George Vogeley; four siblings, Trudy (Mark) Coury, John (Laurene Bonetto) Loehner, Chris (Ken) Beckwith and Butch (Diane) Callahan; five children and their spouses, Brandon Gardone, Kelly (Edmund) Homa, Aaron (Sara) Gardone, Jason (Julie) Gardone and Stacy (Edward) Stimel; and two stepchildren, George (Jessica) Vogeley and April (Ira) Bush. She also had 11 grandchildren: Cassidy, Austin, Nickolas, Brittany, Kaitlyn, Julia, Avery, Robert, Elijah, Parker and Sadie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Yvonne Jacobs and Henry Loehner. Sharon loved boldly, forgave easily, and loved God. She will be missed so much by so many. Donations may be sent to Calvary PSL, 5555 NW St. James Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL 34983 (Christian Academy).
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019