1/1
Shawn R. Frederick
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shawn R. Frederick, 53, of Tarentum, passed away at home Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born Dec. 29, 1966, in Tarentum, to Jerry McGarrity, of California, and the late Darlene K. Frederick. Shawn lived his entire life in Tarentum and was an assembler for Pitt Penn Oil, Creighton. He was of the Catholic faith and a graduate of Tarentum High School. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and swimming. Survivors include his daughter, Amanda S. Wright, of New Kensington; grandchildren, Domanic and Mia Repko and Forever and Josiah Wright. Also surviving is a sister, Amy Ziccarelli, of Tarentum; and three nephews, Louis and Josh Ziccarelli and Kevin Oconis. All services for Shawn were private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duster Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
Shawn, u had a huge heart n a funny person.I will always miss you. Love you!!
Danice Smith
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved