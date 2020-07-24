Shawn R. Frederick, 53, of Tarentum, passed away at home Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born Dec. 29, 1966, in Tarentum, to Jerry McGarrity, of California, and the late Darlene K. Frederick. Shawn lived his entire life in Tarentum and was an assembler for Pitt Penn Oil, Creighton. He was of the Catholic faith and a graduate of Tarentum High School. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and swimming. Survivors include his daughter, Amanda S. Wright, of New Kensington; grandchildren, Domanic and Mia Repko and Forever and Josiah Wright. Also surviving is a sister, Amy Ziccarelli, of Tarentum; and three nephews, Louis and Josh Ziccarelli and Kevin Oconis. All services for Shawn were private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com
.