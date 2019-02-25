Home

Sheila S. Marsh


Sheila S. Marsh Obituary
Sheila Sue Berkoben Marsh, 73, of New Kensington, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the emergency room of Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born March 3, 1945, in New Kensington to the late Edward and Josephine Slezick Berkoben, and had been a lifelong resident of the community. A pharmacy assistant, she was employed by Presbyterian Senior Care in Oakmont. Sheila was an excellent cook and enjoyed time with her grandchildren and family. She is survived by her daughter, Jamie L. Marsh, of Arnold; grandchildren, Nigel, Anitra, Devin and Mason Houser; great-grandchildren, Jayvion, Addison and Amirah Houser and Noah Thomas; siblings, Patricia (Robert) McDonnell, Diana (James) Householder, Edward "Butch" Berkoben and Debra (Carle) Beighley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Berkoben.
Burial will be private. Arrangements are by the RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, ARNOLD AND LOWER BURRELL.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2019
