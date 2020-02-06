|
Shelley Burke Powell, 67, of New Kensington, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. She was born Aug. 17, 1952, in New Kensington, to the late Eugene H. Burke and Alma T. Burke Aupperl. Shelley lived most of her life in New Kensington and also lived in California and South Dakota while her husband was in the Air Force. Shelley attended Harvest Baptist Church and was deeply committed to her faith. She received her bachelor of arts from Western Illinois University in 1998 with a double major in psychology and English. She was the owner and operator of Burke's Hair Co., a director for Mary Kay Cosmetics, president of the local chapter of the Red Hat Society, taught local make-up classes and did make-up for performers at the Benedum Center. Shelley enjoyed watching her daughters compete in dance and sports, spending time with her children and grandchildren, reading books and generally pursuing education and knowledge that she liked to pass on to her family and friends. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, William Morris Powell; children, Brittany Erin (Chris Verdini) Powell and Maggie Burke (Brock) Mantella; grandchildren, Elizabeth Alma Verdini and Brixley Aria Mantella; sisters, Maureen Burke Horansky and Kathleen Burke Claypoole; nieces and nephews, Scott, Sean, Colleen, Brad, Richard, Dave, Matt, Dan and Tom; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. At Shelley's request, there will be no viewing. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Harvest Baptist Church, 224 Harvest Lane, Natrona Heights, PA 15065. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Harvest Baptist Church. www.RusiewiczFH.com.