Sherilyn Knauer, 64, of Springdale, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Sherilyn, affectionately known as Sheree, was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She was born Sept. 21, 1955, to Joseph and Delores Cook in Staten Island, N.Y. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Nina Knauer. Sheree is survived by her daughter, Connie Knauer, and granddaughter, Dominique Knauer; her mother, Delores Cook; and siblings, Elaine Bartoli, JoAnn Castrillo, Joe Paul Cook and Stephen Cook. Known for her love of the North Carolina beaches, she will long be remembered for her unending love of her granddaughter, Dominique (Nikki), and her fierce independence, strength and loyalty. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Springdale United Presbyterian Church. Family and friends are invited to the church social hall immediately following the service. Arrangements under the care of the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME INC., Springdale/ Cheswick.