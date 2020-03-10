Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
4:00 PM
Springdale United Presbyterian Church.

Sherilyn Knauer


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherilyn Knauer Obituary
Sherilyn Knauer, 64, of Springdale, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Sherilyn, affectionately known as Sheree, was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She was born Sept. 21, 1955, to Joseph and Delores Cook in Staten Island, N.Y. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Nina Knauer. Sheree is survived by her daughter, Connie Knauer, and granddaughter, Dominique Knauer; her mother, Delores Cook; and siblings, Elaine Bartoli, JoAnn Castrillo, Joe Paul Cook and Stephen Cook. Known for her love of the North Carolina beaches, she will long be remembered for her unending love of her granddaughter, Dominique (Nikki), and her fierce independence, strength and loyalty. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Springdale United Presbyterian Church. Family and friends are invited to the church social hall immediately following the service. Arrangements under the care of the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME INC., Springdale/ Cheswick.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -