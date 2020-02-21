|
|
Sherrie Renee Orkwis, 61, of Vandergrift, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in AHN-Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born Dec. 25, 1958, in Apollo, she was a daughter of the late Richard L. Crofutt and Muriel J. (Quillen) Crofutt. Sherrie was a 1976 graduate of Apollo High School and graduate of the New Kensington Commercial Business School. She worked as a quality control technician for 14 years at the former Sony Corporation in East Huntington, and worked for a time at Philips Respironics. Sherrie was a member of the Vandergrift American Legion Post 114 and the Vandergrift VFW Post 566, where she liked to sign the books, and have a good time with her friends. Sherrie enjoyed sitting around the fire at her camp, cooking and gardening. She was especially good at taking care of the ones she loved the most. Sherrie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and will be missed dearly. Sherrie is survived by her husband, James P. Orkwis, of Vandergrift; daughter, Nicole (Orr) (Richard) Arduino, of Ford City; son, John Orr, of Vandergrift; grandchildren, Alex, Lilly and Grace; brothers, Richard (Christine) Crofutt and Brian (Gwenn) Crofutt; sister, Denise (Kerry) Bush; nieces and nephews; and last but not least, her beloved dogs, her Golden Lab, Lacie, and her Brittany Spaniel, Sandy. Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until the celebration of life tribute service at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 300 Market St., Leechburg. Please join the family as they honor Sherrie's life. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.