|
|
Sherry Lee (Klugh) Cravener, 59, of Leechburg, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, in her residence. A daughter of Robert Klugh and the late Eileen (Morganti) Klugh, she was born June 3, 1960, in Norwalk, Calif. Sherry was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed doing crafts, bowling and spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her father, Robert Klugh; her husband, Daniel K. Cravener, of Pittsburgh; a son, Daniel K. Cravener II (Jamie), of Pittsburgh; two daughters, Nichole Yetka (Tim), of Vandergrift, and Jacqueline O'Donnell (Patrick), of Tarentum; nine grandchildren; a brother, Robert Klugh (Nancy), of Florida; three nieces, Kayla Klugh, of Florida, Brittni Klugh, of Florida, and Angeline Gatto, of New Kensington. She was preceded in death by her mother. All arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, (724-842-1051). Condolences to the Cravener family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.