Shirley Ann (Derwinis) Woolslayer, 81, of Knox, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home following a brief illness. Born July 11, 1938, in East Vandergrift, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Rosela Kiziewicz Derwinis and was a graduate of East Vandergrift High School. She married Philip Woolslayer on March 6, 1958, and he preceded her in death Dec. 25, 2012. She is survived by her son, David C. Woolslayer, of Knox, and a sister, Gloria Allen, of Vandergrift. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Rose Derwinis; her husband, Philip Woolslayer; a son, Gordon Woolslayer II; and a grandson, David Woolslayer. There will be no services held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to Shirley's family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2020.