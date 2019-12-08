|
|
Shirley A. Hewitt, 86, of Sarver, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Fair Winds Manor in Winfield Township. Shirley was born July 1, 1933, in Sarver, a daughter of the late Florence E. (Royer) and Paul R. Hoover. She was the widow of Homer A. Hewitt Jr. who passed in 2008. She was a graduate of Freeport High School. She was employed as a machine operator at Du-Co Ceramics/Saxonburg Ceramics Saxonburg for 27 years, retiring in 1998. Shirley was a faithful member of Zion United Methodist Church in Sarver, where she enjoyed playing both piano and organ, and singing in the church choir. Shirley loved spending time with her family. Shirley is survived by her two sons, Dave and Mary Lynn Hewitt, of Jackson Hole, Wyo., and William and Lori Hewitt, of Buffalo Township; and her daughter, Darla Hewitt and her fiance, Doug Morrison, of Myrtle Beach, S.C. She is also survived by grandchildren, Sarah Beth Bartlett, of Jackson Hole Wyo., Joshua Paul Hewitt, of Jackson Hole, Wyo., Heather Marie and Randy Richter, of Buffalo Township, Haliey Jo Schaub, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Jonathan Thomas Schaub, of Kittanning, Amanda Dean, Angela Arlene and Logan David Hewitt, of Buffalo Township; and great-granddaughter, Lucy June Bartlett. Shirley is also survived by a brother, Harry E. "Buzz" Hoover, of Buffalo Township. Shirley was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert A., Everett C. and Richard Dale Hoover; And her great-grandson, Drew Gavin Penny.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. following the visitation in the funeral home, with Pastor Rob Wilson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 438 Bear Creek Road, Sarver, PA 16055. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019