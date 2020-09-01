1/1
Shirley A. Jump
1955 - 2020-08-30
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley A. Jump, 65, of Natrona Heights, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. She was born March 21, 1955, in Ohio and was a daughter of the late John and Bertha Dabney. Shirley lived most of her life in Natrona Heights, where she was a homemaker and of the Christian faith. Shirley loved spending time with her family, children and especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her companion of 41 years, James Young, of Natrona Heights; her children, Lester Jump, of Ohio, and Gerald (Shannon) Young, Angela Young and fiance Doug Slavin and Patricia Young and fiance Jeff Flatt, all of Natrona Heights; and seven grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Cathy Smith and James Dabney. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Dabney. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 5 p.m. Thursday at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Robert B. Walker officiating. Burial will be private. Visit dusterfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duster Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved