Shirley A. Jump, 65, of Natrona Heights, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. She was born March 21, 1955, in Ohio and was a daughter of the late John and Bertha Dabney. Shirley lived most of her life in Natrona Heights, where she was a homemaker and of the Christian faith. Shirley loved spending time with her family, children and especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her companion of 41 years, James Young, of Natrona Heights; her children, Lester Jump, of Ohio, and Gerald (Shannon) Young, Angela Young and fiance Doug Slavin and Patricia Young and fiance Jeff Flatt, all of Natrona Heights; and seven grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Cathy Smith and James Dabney. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Dabney. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 5 p.m. Thursday at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Robert B. Walker officiating. Burial will be private. Visit dusterfh.com
.