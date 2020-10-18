1/1
Shirley Ann Speer, 86, of New Kensington, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. She was born Jan. 8, 1934, in Ingomar, Pa., to the late William and Marion Matzenbacher. On Oct. 29, 1955, she married William Boyd Speer Sr. in Greenville, Pa. He preceded her in death Jan. 4, 1991. For many years she was a teacher's aide in the New Kensington/Arnold School District and Westmoreland Intermediate Unit. She also worked at Mac's Village Shop for many years. Shirley was an active member of the New Kensington Chapter No. 158, Order of the Eastern Star for more than 50 years, where she held many offices, including worthy matron and secretary, and a member of Grace Community Presbyterian Church, in Lower Burrell. For many years, she enjoyed camping and she loved to travel. Surviving are her sons, William (Diane) and Jeff; two grandsons, Jeremy (Betsy) and Andrew (Sarah); four great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Juliet, Hannah and Abigail; and three sisters, Mickey Morris, Snooky Turgeon and Dorothy Neal. In addition to her parents and husband, her brother, Robert, preceded her in death. A memorial service will be held at a later date. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., New Kensington was entrusted with the services. Private burial will be in Poke Run Cemetery.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.
