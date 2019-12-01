|
|
Shirley A. Stepp, 84, of Buffalo Township, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, while surrounded by her family, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. Shirley was born Oct. 19, 1935, in Natrona Heights, a daughter of the late Mary (Hazlett) and Merle J. Adams. She was a wonderful homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Shirley was a member of the American Legion Post No. 683 Ladies Auxiliary and the old Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Shirley enjoyed camping and loved to spend time with her friends and family. Shirley is survived by her husband of 64 years, Owen D. "Dutch" Stepp; four daughters, Cherylyn and Jerry Gugino, of Buffalo Township, Debbie and Sherwin Dougherty Jr., of South Buffalo Township, Brenda Mattke, of Buffalo Township, and Lois and Barry McFadden, of Buffalo Township; her grandchildren, Sherwin and Chrissy Dougherty, Angie Dougherty, Jeremy and Kayla Gugino, Lynsey Gugino and Jessica McFadden; and great-grandchildren, Jarrett, Carter, Colton, Caleb, Keirrie, Cody, Adelyn and Emery. Shirley is also survived by her sister, Fay Weleski, of Tarentum; and many loving nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded by her parents; three sisters, Garnett Bouch, Eldeane Meinz and Edna Gibson; two brothers, Merle and Weldon Adams; and her son-in-law, Ronald L. Mattke.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the funeral home, with Pastor Adam Clever, of United Presbyterian Church of Freeport, officiating. Burial will be held in Plum Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019