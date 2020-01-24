|
Shirley J. (Bash) Edgar, 74, of New Kensington, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. She was born March 28, 1945, in New Kensington, to Margaret (Hartman) and the late Charles Bash. She was the beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Edgar; loving mother of Jody Edgar and Jean (Lawrence) Wroblewski; and grandmother of Samantha Loftus, Nicole, L.J. and Olivia Wroblewski. Shirley was the dear sister of Rose Weidenhoff, Barb (Ed) Zimmerman, Chuck (Charla) Bash and the late Helena Bash and Kenneth Bash. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Shirley loved shopping, visiting the casino and taking "trips" to eat out for lunch.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and from 6 p.m. until the time of service at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Dean Ward officiating, at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020