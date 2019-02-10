Shirley Bevan King, 95, of Lower Burrell, passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia. Mrs. King was born in New Kensington, and was a graduate of the Ken High Class of 1941. She met her husband, Bill, when both worked at Alcoa's New Kensington research laboratory, and married during World War II before Mr. King was deployed. Following his discharge from the service, the pair made their home in New Kensington, then moved to Lower Burrell before their oldest daughter began school. Mrs. King became active in Burrellton Womens Club and Bethel United Methodist Church, and was known as a gracious hostess and generous friend. She was an avid bridge player and talented at crochet and other crafts. Until recently, Mrs. King resided at the Haven II at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 52 years; her parents, Dorothy and Colin Bevan; and a cousin who was like a brother, Thomas R. Bevan Sr. She is survived by daughters, Kim (William) Cortazzo, of Lower Burrell, and Heather (Craig) Mallard, of Wilson, N.C.; and a special sister-in-law, Shirley King High, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio. The family is grateful to the kind care team at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia and suggests that memorials be made there for those wishing to do so, at 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.

Viewing will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, and from 10 until time of service at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb 11, in ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. The Rev. Rex Wasser will officiate. Private burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary