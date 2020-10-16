Shirley L. (Critchlow) Beacom, 74, of Frazer Township, who passed Wednesday, July 22, 2020, is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert "Vern" Beacom, her boys, Kevin R. (Amy) Beacom, Terry R. Beacom and Brian R. (Mindy) Beacom, all of Frazer Township, grandchildren, Shawn, Gage, Michael, Rachel and Craig Beacom, and her sisters, Catherine Hays of Tennessee, and Beverly McCanch, of Marwood, and the late Dorothy Miller and her brother the late Robert Critchlow. The family invites all to attend a memorial service this coming Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at 3 p.m. in Pleasant Unity United Presbyterian Church, 101 Millerstown-Culmerville Road, West Deer Township with the Rev. David K. Wood, officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, Russellton, West Deer Township. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com
