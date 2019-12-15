|
Shirley L. Sims, 91, formerly of Tarentum, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Berea Health and Rehabilitation Center, Berea, Ky. She was born March 3, 1928, in Harrison Township, to the late Charles A. and Minnie Mae (Smith) Mack. Shirley lived the past 11 months in Kentucky, but most of her life in Tarentum and Brackenridge. She was a 1946 graduate of Har-Brack High School. She was a homemaker and a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone before her children were born. Shirley was active in the PTA and was a Cub Scout den mother. She was an active member of United Lutheran Church and then Faith Lutheran Church, where she was a Sunday school and vacation Bible school teacher, weekday church school director, ran the church book store and worked with the Meals on Wheels program. Shirley enjoyed sewing, crocheting, collecting miniatures for her doll house and traveling, and she was an avid baseball fan who loved the Pirates. She also enjoyed hockey and football, the Penguins and Steelers. Shirley especially loved spending time with her family. Survivors include her children, Cheryl (Paul) Zobisch, of Allen Texas, Ronald (Annie) Sims, of Richmond, Ky., Vickie Sims, of Tarentum, and Linda Sims (Kathy Ballou), of San Mateo, Calif.; grandchildren, Renee (Billy) Wellinghurst, Heath (Jessica) Thimons, Brandy (Marshall) Hampton, Josh (Jennifer) Sims, and Steven (Brittany) Thimons; great-grandchildren, Will, Owen and Whitney Wellinghurst, Reece, Hailey, and Payton Thimons, Marshall, Brayden, Brooklyn Hampton, Maddie and Brody Sims, and Olivia, Camden and Wrigley Thimons; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. "Dick" Sims; brothers, George and Robert Mack; sister, Virginia Daley; and half brother, Charles Smith.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Thursday in DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC. 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Services will follow at 11 a.m. in Faith Lutheran Church, Natrona Heights, with the Rev. Robert A. Keplinger officiating. Burial will be in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.
Family suggests contributions to Meals on Wheels, 965 Burtner Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019