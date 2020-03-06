|
Shirley M. Davis, 89, of Carson City, Nev., formerly of Arnold-New Kensington, passed away Feb. 10, 2020, in Carson City. She was born June 4, 1930, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late Clark and Grace Adams Davis. Shirley graduated from Arnold High School in 1948. Shirley relocated to Reno, Nev., in 1956 and then to Lake Tahoe, Nev., where she raised two sons while working as a cashier in the casinos. After retiring from Caesars Palace at Lake Tahoe, Shirley made many cross-country trips, driving from Lake Tahoe to New Kensington, to spend summers here with family. Shirley enjoyed sewing, playing bingo and genealogy. Surviving Shirley are her son, John Makara, of Reno; granddaughters, Tina Campbell, of California, and Ashley and Brittney Makara, of Reno; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Ida Mohr and Mil Wagner, of Logans Ferry Heights, and Alice Campbell and Linda Davis, of New Kensington; sister-in-law, Joey Davis, of Cashmere, Wash.; niece, Misty Jones, and nephew, Michael Edder, both of Carson City; and niece Cheryle Weinstock, of Mesa, Ariz., who cared for Shirley during her last few months. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews in the New Kensington area and in Nevada and California. Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Makara, in 2007; a sister, Peggy Edder Wahl; brothers, Jack Davis and Douglas Davis; and sister-in-law, Mickey Davis. Services were held in Carson City.