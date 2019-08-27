Home

Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Shirley M. Patterson


1937 - 03
Shirley M. Patterson Obituary
Shirley M. (Runyan) Patterson, 82, of Harwick, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at home, with her loving family at her side. She was born March 27, 1937, daughter of the late Denny and Esther Gould Runyan, and has been a lifelong resident of the community. Mrs. Patterson was a member of Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Acmetonia and enjoyed gardening, watching old western movies, and especially spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving her are her sons, Thomas (Christine) Patterson, of Upper Burrell, and James "Chip" (Susan) Patterson, of Frazer Township; daughters, Debra (James) Vales, of California, and Shirla (Jim) O'Neil, of Pittsburgh; brothers, Denny (Jane) Runyan, of Cheswick, Larry Runyan, of Georgia, James (Jackie) Runyan, of Penn Hills, and Thomas (Julie) Runyan, of Tarentum; sisters, Dorothy Pfiefer, of Harwick, and Lonnie (Denny) Siarkowski, of Tarentum; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Howard C. Patterson; son, Howard Lee; a brother, Kenny; and sister, Kathy Harvey.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. Services will commence at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, with her pastor, Dennis Robb, officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Missionary Alliance Church. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019
