Shirley R. (Ray) Gardetto, 89, of Sardis, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at AHN-Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Born July 7, 1931, in Lower Burrell, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Jeannie (Reedy) Ray. Shirley was a 1949 graduate of Vandergrift High School, and attended stenography/business school. She married Dominick J. Gardetto on Sept. 20, 1952. Shirley worked for Prudential Insurance Co. in Pittsburgh, and as a perception aide for the Franklin Regional School District. She was a longtime member of Union Presbyterian Church. Shirley liked sewing and quilting, and was an avid reader. She loved caring for and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Dominick J. Gardetto, who passed away Aug. 9, 2017; and her brothers, David Ray and Walter Ray. Shirley is survived by her sons, Daniel J. (Patricia) Gardetto, of Carleton, Mich., and Edward C. Gardetto, of Ann Arbor, Mich.; grandchildren, Pamela (Kevin) Czerney, of Highlands, N.J., Nicholas (Kiley) Gardetto, of Canton, Mich., and Evan Gardetto, of Berkley, Mich.; great-grandchild, Elyse Czerney; brother, Herbert Ray, of Saltsburg; and nieces and nephews. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, there will be no viewing at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled for a future date at Union Presbyterian Church. Private interment in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to Union Presbyterian Church, 656 State Route 380, Murrysville, PA 15668, or the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center, DJ Gardetto Fund No. 327799, 1000 Oakbrook Drive Suite 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
.