1/1
Shirley R. Gardetto
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley R. (Ray) Gardetto, 89, of Sardis, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at AHN-Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Born July 7, 1931, in Lower Burrell, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Jeannie (Reedy) Ray. Shirley was a 1949 graduate of Vandergrift High School, and attended stenography/business school. She married Dominick J. Gardetto on Sept. 20, 1952. Shirley worked for Prudential Insurance Co. in Pittsburgh, and as a perception aide for the Franklin Regional School District. She was a longtime member of Union Presbyterian Church. Shirley liked sewing and quilting, and was an avid reader. She loved caring for and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Dominick J. Gardetto, who passed away Aug. 9, 2017; and her brothers, David Ray and Walter Ray. Shirley is survived by her sons, Daniel J. (Patricia) Gardetto, of Carleton, Mich., and Edward C. Gardetto, of Ann Arbor, Mich.; grandchildren, Pamela (Kevin) Czerney, of Highlands, N.J., Nicholas (Kiley) Gardetto, of Canton, Mich., and Evan Gardetto, of Berkley, Mich.; great-grandchild, Elyse Czerney; brother, Herbert Ray, of Saltsburg; and nieces and nephews. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, there will be no viewing at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled for a future date at Union Presbyterian Church. Private interment in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to Union Presbyterian Church, 656 State Route 380, Murrysville, PA 15668, or the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center, DJ Gardetto Fund No. 327799, 1000 Oakbrook Drive Suite 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
7244781244
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved