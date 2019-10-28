|
Shirley Rose Guido, 79, formerly of Brackenridge, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Quality Life Services at Apollo. She was born April 21, 1940, in Brackenridge, daughter of the late Pasquale and Desolina (Cordisco) Guido. She lived most of her life in Brackenridge. Shirley was a teacher for Highlands High School for 32 years, where she taught English and speech. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church, Lower Burrell, and a graduate of Har-Brack High School. Shirley received a bachelor of science from Clarion University and a master's from Slippery Rock University in secondary education, guidance and counseling. Survivors include her sister, Jean Slomkowski, of Brackenridge; nephews, Dennis Czarnowski, of Tarentum, Michael (Ginni) Slomkowski, of West Deer, and Joseph (Rosemary) Slomkowski, of Lower Burrell; nieces, Kathie (James) Geary, of Tarentum, Michele (Donald) Auclair, of Natrona Heights, and Victoria (Nino) Pollino, of Cheswick. Also surviving are 17 great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Victor Guido; and sister, Della Czarnowski.
Visitation will be from 8 until 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Christian Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church, Lower Burrell, with her pastor, the Rev. Kenneth Zaccagnini, officiating. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.
Family suggests contributions to Clarion State University. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2019