Shirley Sypulski, 86, of South Buffalo Township, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia, Jefferson Township. She was born Oct. 25, 1933, in New Kensington, daughter of the late Ernest and Mildred (McIntyre) Huffman. Shirley worked in the cafeteria of the Freeport Area School District for 23 years prior to her retirement in 1997. Mrs. Sypulski was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Roman Catholic Church, Freeport, and the South Buffalo VFD Auxilary. She truly enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, traveling, camping, and bus trips to casinos. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Rebecca (Charles) Moore, of Paden City, W.Va.; her sons, Michael (Paula) Sypulski, of South Buffalo Township, and Walter (Sherry) Sypulski, of East Brady; her eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Virginia Huffman, of Apollo, and Darlene Orkis, of Lower Burrell. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Edward W. Sypulski, whom she married April 23, 1955, and who passed away Dec. 20, 2017; her siblings, Ernie Huffman, William Huffman, Gertrude Eckman, Doris Hirtz, Velma Jean Johnson, and Anna Lou Huffman; and her great-great-grandson, Parker Sypulski. In consideration of the current health crisis, it is the heartfelt desire of the Sypulski family to keep everyone safe and at home. There will be a public visitation at the funeral home, followed by a memorial Mass to be held at St. Mary, Mother of God Roman Catholic Church, Freeport, which will be announced at a later date. Private burial will take place in St. Mary Cemetery, Freeport. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the DENNIS J. DAUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME, 324 Fourth St., Freeport, PA 16229, 724-295-3100. Please visit www.daughertyfh.com for condolences and services schedule updates in the future.