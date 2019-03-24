Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
(724) 295-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Mother of God Parish
608 High St.
Freeport, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sierra Intrieri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sierra L. Intrieri


1993 - 10 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sierra L. Intrieri Obituary
Sierra L. Intrieri, 25, of Buffalo Township, a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, left this world tragically, Sunday, March 17, 2019, while surrounded by her family, at St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, Ariz. Her parents mourn the loss of their beautiful daughter, who passed away much too young. Sierra was born Oct. 27, 1993, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Thomas F. and Maria A. (Citrone) Intrieri Sr. of Buffalo Township. Sierra was a 2012 graduate of Freeport Area High School and a 2016 graduate of Duquesne University School of Nursing. She began her nursing career as a neonatal ICU nurse at West Penn Hospital and had recently followed her adventurous spirit as a traveling nurse around the country. Sierra's light-hearted laughter and humor shined in all she did, including being a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority, reading, exploring the outdoors and attending concerts. Her generosity continued until her last moments by donating her organs. In addition to her parents, Sierra is survived by her brother, Thomas F. "Tommy" Intrieri Jr.; her maternal grandmother, Marilyn "Mickey" (Kolesa) Citrone, of Jefferson Township; paternal grandparents, Frank and Stella (Carrozza) Intrieri, of O'Hara Township; her aunts and uncles, Frank J. and Carol Intrieri, of Hampton; Maria and John Fischer, of Glenshaw, Peter Citrone, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Barbara and Russell Abt, of Bend, Ore., and Dr. Michael and Maddie Citrone, of Boise, Idaho; and her cousins, Frank and Brianna Intrieri, Katie and Michael Fischer, Zack, Miranda and Eli Citrone and Willy and Isabell Abt. Sierra was preceded by her maternal grandfather, Dr. Peter J. Citrone.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St. in Freeport. Everyone is invited to gather at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at St. Mary, Mother of God Church, 608 High St. in Freeport, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Freeport.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sierra's family c/o Maria Intrieri, 524 High St., Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now