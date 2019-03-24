Sierra L. Intrieri, 25, of Buffalo Township, a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, left this world tragically, Sunday, March 17, 2019, while surrounded by her family, at St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, Ariz. Her parents mourn the loss of their beautiful daughter, who passed away much too young. Sierra was born Oct. 27, 1993, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Thomas F. and Maria A. (Citrone) Intrieri Sr. of Buffalo Township. Sierra was a 2012 graduate of Freeport Area High School and a 2016 graduate of Duquesne University School of Nursing. She began her nursing career as a neonatal ICU nurse at West Penn Hospital and had recently followed her adventurous spirit as a traveling nurse around the country. Sierra's light-hearted laughter and humor shined in all she did, including being a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority, reading, exploring the outdoors and attending concerts. Her generosity continued until her last moments by donating her organs. In addition to her parents, Sierra is survived by her brother, Thomas F. "Tommy" Intrieri Jr.; her maternal grandmother, Marilyn "Mickey" (Kolesa) Citrone, of Jefferson Township; paternal grandparents, Frank and Stella (Carrozza) Intrieri, of O'Hara Township; her aunts and uncles, Frank J. and Carol Intrieri, of Hampton; Maria and John Fischer, of Glenshaw, Peter Citrone, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Barbara and Russell Abt, of Bend, Ore., and Dr. Michael and Maddie Citrone, of Boise, Idaho; and her cousins, Frank and Brianna Intrieri, Katie and Michael Fischer, Zack, Miranda and Eli Citrone and Willy and Isabell Abt. Sierra was preceded by her maternal grandfather, Dr. Peter J. Citrone.

Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St. in Freeport. Everyone is invited to gather at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at St. Mary, Mother of God Church, 608 High St. in Freeport, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Freeport.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sierra's family c/o Maria Intrieri, 524 High St., Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary