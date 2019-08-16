|
Silvester "Steve" Dodek died peacefully Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. He was born May 30, 1945, in Natrona Heights. He lived in Albuquerque, N.M. for most of his adult life before returning to the area. He was a veteran of the Air Force. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Anna Dodek; his brother, Joseph Dodek; and his sister, Mary Ann Walkowiak. He is survived by his sister, Olga Plocki, of Greensboro, N.C.; and nine nieces and nephews.
Burial arrangements were private per his request. Silvester will be interred at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019