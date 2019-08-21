Home

Sophie Bobonich


1923 - 06
Sophie Bobonich Obituary
Sophie Bobonich, 96, of Cheswick, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Harmar Village. She was born June 30, 1923, in West Deer. Mrs. Bobonich was a lifelong member of the community and St. Alphonsus Church, in Springdale. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, traveling, reading and bowling. Surviving her are her daughter, Linda (Dennis) Jack, of Ross Township; son, Stephen (Margaret) Bobonich, of Silver Lake, Ohio; three grandchildren, Brian (Lindsay) Jack, Michael Rose and Chase (Olivia) Rose; and four great-grandchildren, Colton, Callahan, Bohdi and Evie. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Steve Bobonich, and son, James R. Bobonich.
Friends will be received from 9 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church with burial to follow in Deer Creek Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Hospice. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019
